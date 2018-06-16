Mason Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 306,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 197,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 100,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,605,655.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $12,536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,167,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,319,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,353,585 shares of company stock valued at $157,526,495. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise traded up $0.13, reaching $15.95, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 25,030,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,912,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

