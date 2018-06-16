Robert George Hennemuth Sells 17,885 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $1,260,177.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hexcel opened at $71.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,323,000 after acquiring an additional 351,285 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,810,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,238,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 219,383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,901,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

