Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Hibbett lagged the industry in the past month due to dismal first-quarter fiscal 2019 results and strained margins trend. Both earnings and sales missed estimates in the fiscal first-quarter while the top line also declined year over year. Earnings were hurt by soft margins and higher SG&A expenses, whereas sales dropped due to soft comps. Moreover, the company’s soft margins trend continued in the first quarter. Gross margin were hurt by higher sales of clearance merchandise and freight related with e-commerce sales, while higher SG&A expenses took a toll on operating margin. The company expects easier gross margin comparisons in the second quarter due to the week shift caused by the 53rd week last year. However, the shift is likely to impact gross margins in the third quarter. Nonetheless, Hibbett remains positioned to gain from the growth of omni-channel capabilities, renewed loyalty program and inventory management initiatives.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of Hibbett Sports opened at $21.75 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.39. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,883.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7,057.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 440,606 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 468,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 37.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 211,526 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

