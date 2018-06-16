HighVista Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 345,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Robert Half International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Robert Half International traded up $0.01, reaching $69.94, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $70.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.73%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other Robert Half International news, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,380,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,052,701 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.