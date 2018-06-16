HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $994,326.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $994,326.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $419,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,405. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.52.

Shares of Norfolk Southern traded up $1.19, reaching $154.66, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,746. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.44 and a 1 year high of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

