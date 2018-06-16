HighVista Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance traded up $0.07, reaching $54.96, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 921,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,790. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $65.50 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

