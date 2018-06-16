Hillenbrand, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 592,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $49.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.