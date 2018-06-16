Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 20,109 Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,183,247 shares in the company, valued at $70,994,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,344,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,497,529 shares of company stock worth $79,621,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 3.99. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

