Hive Project (CRYPTO:HVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,352.00

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hive Project has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $10,352.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00587475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00239175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00094033 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

