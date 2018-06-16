FY2018 Earnings Estimate for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR traded down $0.17, hitting $3.01, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 67,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,975. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.87. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 26.41%.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; and decorations and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and children's rooms.

