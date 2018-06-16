HMS (HMSY) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $23.40

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 30183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Get HMS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.10 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,279,000 after buying an additional 316,963 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 13.3% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after buying an additional 550,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HMS by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,859,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.