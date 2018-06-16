HNI Co. (HNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. 144,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HNI has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. HNI had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

In other HNI news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $982,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,734. 5.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

