Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 30,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 98,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,071. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

