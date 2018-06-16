Holderness Investments Co. Buys 888 Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 makes up 2.7% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 125.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 traded down $0.62, reaching $176.98, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 48,849,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,426,824. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 52 week low of $135.80 and a 52 week high of $177.89.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

