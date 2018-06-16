Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Acquires 7,254 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $83,203.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 19,444 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $224,578.20.

On Friday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,811 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $124,542.72.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,156 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $311,750.88.

On Monday, May 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 14,132 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $158,985.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 15,494 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $173,687.74.

On Friday, May 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 32,414 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $362,388.52.

On Monday, May 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 11,909 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $134,095.34.

On Friday, May 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 19,475 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $216,367.25.

On Friday, March 16th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 13,978 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $159,628.76.

On Monday, March 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 7,841 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,622.63.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT traded down $0.05, reaching $11.43, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 122,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,436. The company has a market cap of $145.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.39. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 82.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

