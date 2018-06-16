HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Director Sells $953,550.00 in Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Director Leldon E. Echols sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HollyFrontier opened at $72.30 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 43,903.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $5,745,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HFC. Argus boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

