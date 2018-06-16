HollyFrontier (HFC) PT Raised to $85.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective boosted by Argus to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFC. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of HollyFrontier traded down $0.66, hitting $72.30, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 40,982,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,667. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.40. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,102.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $591,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,592 shares of company stock worth $15,795,344. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 70,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 64,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

