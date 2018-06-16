Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) vs. GrafTech International (EAF) Critical Analysis

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and GrafTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $431.94 million 3.23 $68.94 million $1.16 19.96 GrafTech International $550.77 million 11.27 $7.98 million N/A N/A

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrafTech International.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies 19.02% 13.10% 8.96% GrafTech International 28.73% 72.06% 20.95%

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GrafTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 GrafTech International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.77, suggesting a potential downside of 10.28%. GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Hollysys Automation Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

