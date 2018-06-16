Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of Home Financial Bancorp remained flat at $$8.15 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Home Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Home Financial Bancorp alerts:

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; commercial and industrial loans, nonresidential real estate loans, and residential, mobile home and land, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.