Honeywell (HON) Insider Timothy O. Mahoney Sells 114,489 Shares

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Honeywell opened at $150.23 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 24,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell in the first quarter worth about $149,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 33.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 33.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

