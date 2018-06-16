Honeywell (HON) Position Lessened by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Honeywell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Honeywell by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Honeywell by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell alerts:

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $150.23 on Friday. Honeywell has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Honeywell’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.