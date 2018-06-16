Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about Honeywell (NYSE:HON) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Honeywell earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.3075852633997 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Honeywell alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. 3,924,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,553. Honeywell has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.