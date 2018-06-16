Honeywell International Inc. Invests $74.85 Million in Amazon.com (AMZN) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $74,846,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Honeywell International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.50, for a total transaction of $3,219,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,993 shares of company stock worth $17,357,939. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,715.97 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,724.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,715.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

