Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp opened at $31.53 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 16th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 15th.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 21.79%. sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $100,507.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,861.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $339,901.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,617.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,373 shares of company stock valued at $530,533 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

