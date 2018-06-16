New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $42,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,714,000 after purchasing an additional 367,255 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,684,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,471,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,684,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 524,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,452,000 after purchasing an additional 621,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $515,770.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,507 shares of company stock worth $11,419,498 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

HRL opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.