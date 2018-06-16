Hormel Foods (HRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Hormel Foods’ shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s adjusted earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2018 came in at 44 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the figure came in higher than the year-ago tally of 39 cents per share. Excess supply of turkey and surplus in cold storage meat stock continues to hurt the company’s Jennie-O Turkey Store business. Escalating freight costs and constant fluctuations in the prices of major inputs also remain major causes of concern. However, sturdier demand for on-trend brands and ongoing marketing moves will likely offset these negatives to some extent. Hormel Foods also expects that successful integration of the latest acquisitions and reduced corporate taxes will continue to strengthen its competency, going forward.”

HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods opened at $36.44 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $212,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $6,157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,419,498. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,714,000 after purchasing an additional 367,255 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,466,000 after acquiring an additional 510,148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $2,567,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

