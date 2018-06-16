Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hortonworks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.3481246700857 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of HDP stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 2,406,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,431. Hortonworks has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Hortonworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Hortonworks will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $49,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Davidson sold 17,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $321,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,153,993 shares in the company, valued at $20,783,413.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,026 shares of company stock valued at $13,122,500. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

