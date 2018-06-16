Hosking Partners LLP Has $3.16 Million Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Adient worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Adient by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Adient by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Adient traded up $0.04, hitting $48.11, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,191,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,259. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.59. Adient PLC has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

