TopBuild Corp (BLD) Position Boosted by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of TopBuild worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,771,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 165.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 197,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,183,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,639,000 after buying an additional 110,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Nomura set a $100.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of TopBuild traded down $0.04, reaching $83.45, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 368,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.58. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $51.64 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. TopBuild had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

