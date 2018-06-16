Hosking Partners LLP Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Hain Celestial Group worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Hain Celestial Group traded up $0.34, reaching $28.46, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,248,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,388. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $632.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.48 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.