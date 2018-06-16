49,419 Shares in McKesson Co. (MCK) Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3,681.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 92,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 89,721 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 232.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.91.

Shares of MCK remained flat at $$150.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,384. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.36 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $123,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

