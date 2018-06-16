Hosking Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares traded up $0.02, reaching $15.33, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 15,488,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

