Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) VP Sells $118,313.20 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HST stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 218,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 86,377 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

