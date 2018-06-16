Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) VP Sells $118,313.20 in Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $118,313.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HST stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 218,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 86,377 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

