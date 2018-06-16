Howard Hughes (HHC) Upgraded to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes opened at $133.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.12. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $114.28 and a 52-week high of $140.38.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.94%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO David Weinreb sold 400,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $55,384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 9,445 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $1,294,909.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $114,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4,694.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 169,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 165,908 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.