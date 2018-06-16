Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, June 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $512,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $441,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $444,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $396,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $393,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $390,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $373,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $372,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $387,300.00.

Yext opened at $19.76 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.40. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1,470.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,309 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Yext by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 76,015 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Yext by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,879,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5,931.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,460 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.