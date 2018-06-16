International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.86) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 570 ($7.59). HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 770 ($10.25) to GBX 730 ($9.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 745 ($9.92) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 721 ($9.60) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.99) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 691.38 ($9.20).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02), hitting GBX 713.60 ($9.50), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 13,705,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 516 ($6.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680.60 ($9.06).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

