Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $369,559 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

