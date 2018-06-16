Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $4.23 Million in Innoviva Inc (INVA) Stock

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Innoviva by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 330,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Innoviva by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 116,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innoviva by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Innoviva by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,304. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 27.89, a quick ratio of 27.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Innoviva from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 305,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Desparbes sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $83,635.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.