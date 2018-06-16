Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,247 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Property Trust worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,807,000 after acquiring an additional 90,420 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter worth $241,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick F. Buchholz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Property Trust traded down $0.11, reaching $44.17, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.75. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.62 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPT. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

