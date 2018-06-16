Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 396 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess opened at $215.11 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.58.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $114.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

In other MarketAxess news, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

