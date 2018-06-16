Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 487,798 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,037,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $145,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group traded up $0.34, hitting $48.64, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,697,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,686. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $792,283.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 339,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $344,572.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,222 shares of company stock worth $1,371,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

