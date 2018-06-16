Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Cut by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell traded down $0.03, reaching $112.86, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,368. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $991.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.19 per share, with a total value of $210,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

