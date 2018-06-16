HunterCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,563.00 (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. HunterCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $4,563.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HunterCoin has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One HunterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019342 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HunterCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,877,680 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings. HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org.

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HunterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

