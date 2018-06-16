Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.33 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 28,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $431,675.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.