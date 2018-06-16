Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman Corporation is among the world’s largest global manufacturers of differentiated and commodity chemical products for a variety of industrial and consumer applications. “

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUN. MED reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Nomura downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.81.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP J Kimo Esplin sold 34,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $1,094,232.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 398,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,691,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Huntsman by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.