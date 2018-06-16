BidaskClub Lowers Huron Consulting Group (HURN) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group opened at $41.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $912.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $709,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.