Hush Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00008040 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. Hush has a market cap of $2.12 million and $6,120.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.02943880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00508378 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00229102 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00295375 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00057688 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00155887 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004920 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00078000 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 4,089,050 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.