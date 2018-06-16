HUYA (HUYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA opened at $46.20 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. HUYA has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.