Hyper (HYPER) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Hyper has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Hyper coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyper Profile

HYPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2014. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

