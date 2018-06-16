HyperStake Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One HyperStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. HyperStake has a market cap of $2.69 million and $22,039.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00296868 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008437 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007857 BTC.

HyperStake Profile

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,252,512,490 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io.

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

